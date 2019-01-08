SD National Guard to Deploy Crew to Help With Border Protection

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem announced that she has approved deployment of the South Dakota National Guard to help with border patrol in Arizona.

The four-person helicopter crew will provide support for up to 90 days. They will help with aerial detection and monitoring for customs and border protection.

This is the fourth time the South Dakota National Guard has sent crews to the southwest border. They were also deployed in 2007, 2013, and 2015.