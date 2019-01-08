Sioux Falls Police Make Arrest in Fatal Weekend Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested a 27-year-old Sioux Falls man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

An arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Heriberto Perez-Torres for two alternate counts of manslaughter, carrying a $250,000 cash bond. Police say Perez-Torres was initially a person of interest in the investigation.

Police received reports of a shooting around 3:40 p.m. Sunday near the area of 4th Avenue and 14th Street. 37-year-old Jeremy Lynn Flynn’s body was found in an alleyway between 3rd and 4th Avenue. Police say Flynn and Perez-Torres knew each other and had some kind of argument.

Police say they believe there were witnesses during the altercation and are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 367-7007 or Police.