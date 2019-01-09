Aberdeen Resident Claims Lucky for Life Top Prize

A 23-year-old has come forward as the lucky winner of the Lucky for Life Lottery. Brandi Jo Hanson is the state’s first Lucky for Life top prize winner. Hanson purchased her ticket at Ken’s SuperFair Foods in Aberdeen before the December 31st drawing.

Hanson had the choice of a one-time payment of $5.7 million or $1,000 a day for the rest of her life. She chose the latter.

“I feel very blessed. I’m very grateful,” Hanson said, in a statement. “It’s life-changing. It’s a little overwhelming. I was really scared at first, and I didn’t know what to do. Now, after talking things out with my financial advisor, we have a plan.”

Hanson said she has purchased lottery tickets about once a week and has always chosen the numbers based on her grandmother’s birthday, her grandfather’s birthday or their anniversary. In this instance, she chose her grandmother’s birthday, which she says, makes her win even more special.

“It makes me feel like she’s watching over me up there,” Hanson said.

With the initial shock of the win wearing off, Hanson is just beginning to make plans for her new wealth, and says she’s hoping to give back to those closest to her.

“There’s a lot going on in my head,” said Hanson “There’s so much I want to do. The important thing I want to do is give back to people. I have a nephew who is 9, and I want to set up a college fund for him. I have a lot of ideas.”

She plans to continue to play the lottery, for fun, she says. Her advice to others on numbers, “go with your gut.”