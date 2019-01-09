Admissions Representative

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, South Dakota

Job Description:

Full-time Admissions Representative. This position requires excellent customer service, attention to detail, and the ability to multi-task. This position will involve rotation of weekends, holidays, and various shifts/hours. A position is also open for mainly overnights, with occasionally other shifts. Competitive salary and benefits.

Contact Information:

Job applications are available at the facility’s front desk or www.madisonregionalhealth.org. Please send job application to: Madison Regional Health System, Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.