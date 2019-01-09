AJ Knows Denver is Critical Game for SDSU

AJ Knows Denver is Critical Game for SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD… It’s not often that you call such an early conference game critical, but Aaron Johnston knows that’s the case Wednesday night when his Jackrabbits host Denver. Both teams have one loss in Summit League play and the Pioneers out-scored USD 104-99 last Thursday on their home court. If the Jacks have visions of making the NCAA tournament as an at-large if they don’t win the post season tournament, these are the kind of challenging games that need to go their way. They start the night with a 10-6 record and have played one of the toughest schedules in the country.