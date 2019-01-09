Augie Wrestlers Pin DWU

SIOUX FALLS – The first home dual of the season didn’t last long for Augustana wrestling, as the Vikings dispatched Dakota Wesleyan in less than an hour for a 54-0 win. The Tigers forfeited five of the 10 matches, while the Vikings earned extra points in four of the five remaining matches to secure the win at the Elmen Center.

Augustana head coach Jason Reitmeier was pleased with the effort tonight from his program. “I thought we dominated the matches tonight,” Reitmeier said. “Now it is time to get the ball rolling. We need to keep up the intensity, work hard, and get better every day.”

The Vikings, who improve to 1-1 in duals this season, opened with a 14-11 decision from Tyler Wagener at 157 lbs, and then got a 14-3 major decision win from Jackson Sweeney at 165 lbs. to take an early 7-0 lead.

Lukas Poloncic recorded the first of two Vikings pins at 184 lbs., earning the fall just 48 seconds into the match, with Brayden Curry earning the other at 133 lbs. in 1:50.

The Vikings other extra point win came from Daniel Bishop, who posted a 16-0 technical fall win at 184 lbs.

Dakota Wesleyan, which falls to 1-3 in duals, forfeited at 125, 141, 149, 197 and 285 lbs.

Augustana looks to build on the win next Thursday, Jan. 17, when it returns to Northern Sun Conference action against MSU Moorhead a the Elmen Center, where the action begins at 7 p.m.

Final Results vs. Dakota Wesleyan

157: Tyler Wagener (AU) def. Cole Halouska (DWU), Dec. 14-11 – 3-0

165: Jackson Sweeney (AU) def. Marcus Urban (DWU), Maj. Dec. 14-3 – 7-0

174: Lukas Poloncic (AU) def. Christopher Wheeler (DWU), Fall, 0:48 — 13-0

184: Daniel Bishop (AU) def. Tanner Wernsman (DWU), Tech. Fall, 16-0 – 18-0

197: Clayton Wahlstrom (AU) vs. Open (DWU), W, Forfeit – 24-0

285: Matt Naig (AU) vs. Open (DWU), W, Forfeit – 30-0

125: Ethan Cota (AU) vs. Open (DWU), W, Forfeit – 36-0

133: Brayden Curry (AU) vs. Xylon Takata (DWU), Fall, 1:50 – 42-0

141: Jebben Keyes (AU) vs. Open (DWU), W, Forfeit – 48-0

149: Noah North (AU) vs. Open (DWU), W, Forfeit – 54-0