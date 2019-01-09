City Council Votes to Approve 5G in City Limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls will be one of the first in cities the state – and possibly among the first in the nation – to roll out the newest generation of broadband technology.

A unanimous vote by the Sioux Falls city council Tuesday night gives Verizon Wireless the authority to install framework in city limits that will eventually support 5G technology.

There will soon be more than just traffic lights on these city poles.

Verizon Wireless has been given the go-ahead from city council to install “small cell technology” on poles and parks around the city.

“Small cell is technology that will go on these polls and broadcast a 5G signal. You need more of them, because the signal doesn’t go as far,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The framework will set Sioux Falls up to be one of the first cities capable of handling 5G broadband when the new technology rolls out.

5G is said to be 20 times faster than the current 4G technology.

“It means everything is faster. It means more apps. Its scary cool, but it means everything happens fast,” said city councilor Janet Brekke Tuesday night.

Senator John Thune has been spearheading the effort to bring 5G to South Dakota.

It’s also been one of Mayor Paul Tenhaken’s biggest priorities since taking office.

He says 5G will make the city a “technological leader” in the Midwest.

“Bringing 5G technology to Sioux Falls is going to be very transformative for economic development and workforce. For bringing new technology, a lot of things rely on that sort of connectivity.”

The city’s move toward 5G has even caught the attention of FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr.

He had high praise for the mayor in a tweet, applauding his “forward thinking leadership.”

“To have commissioner Carr reach out and say, ‘Hey, Sioux Falls is modeling the way in how municipalities should roll out 5G,’ is a big honor and I appreciate that and look forward to working with him and the other commissioners as we move forward with this,” said the Mayor.

Verizon is expected to begin installing a small number of small cells in Sioux Falls within the next couple months.

The company prepares to launch 5G networks across the United States this year.