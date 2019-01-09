Authorities Investigating Fire at Elmwood Golf Course

SIOUX FALL, S.D. – Investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed a building at a Sioux Falls golf course.

Crew were called to Elmwood Golf Course around 12:40 this afternoon. When they arrived, the cart barn was fully engulfed with flames shooting from the roof. The smoke plume was visible from just about anywhere in the city.

Officials aren’t sure what was inside the facility other than golf carts. Despite the wind today, they were able to keep it under control.

“We went defensive right away on it. Got a fairly quick knockdown on the fire. As far as the fire goes, it’s going to be under investigation,” said Division Chief Steve Fessler.

A small patch of nearby grass caught on fire after the wind blew ember away, but crews were able to quickly put it out.

No injuries have been reported.