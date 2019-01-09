Dakota State Women Fall at Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Dakota State (S.D.) trimmed No. 9-ranked Morningside (Iowa) lead down to 10 points by the end of the third quarter, but could not overcome Mustangs’ hot fourth-quarter start to escape for an 89-65 non-conference women’s basketball non-conference action at RVSC-Allee Gym Wednesday evening.

Dakota State, who was playing a team that is ranked in the NAIA Division II Top 10 for the fifth time this season, fell to 2-14 overall record. Morningside lifted their overall record to 15-4 and had won the last eight meetings with DSU.

The Mustangs opened up the game by scoring the first four points for a 4-0 lead with eight minutes and thirty-five seconds on the clock. A 3-point play by DSU’s McKenzie Hermanson knotted the game at 8-8 with 6:04 to go in the first period.

Morningside led 20-16 by the end of the first quarter, despite shooting 33.3 percent from the field (7-of-21). Dakota State was 7-of-15 from the field (46.7 percent) in the first ten minutes of the game.

The Mustangs increased their lead to 23-16, but the Lady T’s used a 7-2 run to cut MC’s lead to 25-23 after a 3-pointer by Hermanson (assisted by Olivia Breske) with 8:18 on the clock.

Morningside then closed the second period with a 23-7 outburst to widen their lead to 48-30. The Mustangs were 11-of-18 from the field in the second quarter and held the Lady T’s to 6-of-14 shooting from the field.

MC maintained their double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter. However, Dakota State outscored Morningside 23-15 in the third period, capped by Cassie Hand‘s three consecutive free-throws made by the near the end of the quarter.

The Lady T’s trailed 63-53 by the end of the third quarter, thanks to 7-of-10 field goal shooting (70 percent). The Mustangs were held to 5-of-15 from the field.

Morningside kicked off the fourth quarter by scoring 14 straight points to balloon their lead to 77-53 with 7:19 left in the game. Dakota State ended their scoring drought with a 3-pointer by Jessi Giles with 6:34 remaining (DSU trailed 77-56).

The Mustangs outscored the Lady T’s 26-12 in the final quarter, pulling away for the victory.

Hermanson scored a season-high 18 points for DSU. She was 7-of-18 from the field. Giles added 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ashlyn Macdonald and Hand each tallied six points. Cora Peterson pulled down six rebounds.

Hermanson and Madison Norris each dished out three assists for Dakota State. Hermanson stole the ball twice.

Sydney Hupp led the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points (8-of-13 field goals) and collected five rebounds. Faith Meyer scored 17 points off the bench (5-of-7 field goals). Sierra Mitchell had 12 points. Alexander Gill stole the ball five times. Skyler Snider had three blocks. Jordyn Moser and Grace Meyer each had three assists.

Dakota State shot 43.6 percent from the field (24-of-55), while Morningside shot 41.9 percent (31-of-74). The Lady T’s were 7-of-26 3-pointers compared to the Mustangs 8-of-30 from the 3-point line.

MC converted 19-of-22 free-throws (86.4 percent). DSU was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Both teams pulled down 39 rebounds in the game.

The Mustangs outscored the Lady T’s 37-13 in points off turnovers and 20-19 in second-chance points.

Dakota State swings back in the North Star Athletic Association conference action with two games this weekend. The Lady T’s play their first conference road game on Friday evening, visiting Valley City State (N.D.). Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City, N.D.

On Saturday, DSU travels to Mayville State (N.D.) for another North Star contest at 3 p.m.