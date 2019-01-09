Fernson Buys Bro Brasserie Location, Plans to Open Taproom and Eatery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The restaurant business is tough, and businesses come and go. Many fans of a popular Sioux Falls eatery were bummed to find out it was closing with the new year. But there was something happening behind the scenes, and it may not be a sad story after all.

Fernson Brewery purchased the Bro Brasserie location and got the keys on the first of the year. The taproom they plan to open isn’t just going to have Fernson’s unique line of beer. They are now going to offer food options at the new location.

“We’re trying to dial in exactly what exactly the food menu is, it’s going to be a lot of small plates, shareable items. And then it’s going to be all Fernson beer on tap. We’re trying to decide how many tap lines we’ll have but we’re going to have a lot of new and experimental beers down there as well,” said Fernson’s Marketing Director Evan Richards.

A face that is familiar to Bros Brasserie won’t have to wait long to start cooking food for customers again.

“We have bar staff for our two locations and bros has staff. Ryan is staying on as head chef and he’s actually bringing a chef along with him,” said Richards.

Fernson says they have a great relationship with former owner of Bros, Ryan Tracy. They also say that any employee that was at Bros will be given an opportunity to interview for the future taproom.

“I think we’re really excited to be a bigger part of the downtown Sioux Falls community. A lot of guys who work here, we all live downtown, some of our favorite places to go hangout are downtown. So, we’re just really excited,” said Richards.

Fernson says they haven’t done a lot with the new location just yet, but they are hoping to get the ball rolling and be ready to open the taproom sometime in March.