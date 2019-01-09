Full-time LPN or RN
Madison Regional Health System
Job Location:
Madison, South Dakota
Job Description:
Full-time LPN or RN position in Clinic Setting. This position will require a high level of attention to detail and excellent problem solving skills. Previous experience in a clinic setting using an electronic medical record is preferred. Must be able to multi-task and work in the fast paced environment. Competitive salary and benefit package. Send application/resume to: Madison Regional Health System; ATTN: Human Resources; 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042. Applications available at the facility’s front desk or website www.madisonregionalhealth.org. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Job Requirements:
Contact Information:
