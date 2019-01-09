Governor Kristi Noem Gives Her First State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D. – In her first public appearance since taking the oath of office on Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem gave her first State of the State address in Pierre on Tuesday.

Building the state’s workforce and improving government transparency are among her top priorities.

Governor Kristi Noem has only been in office for less than a week, but she’s already laying out her priorities that she hopes will define her legacy as South Dakota’s 33rd Governor.

“We won’t spend money we don’t yet have. We won’t needlessly grow the government. We won’t raise taxes,” said Governor Noem.

She has big plans for for the future of South Dakota.

“I want to be a Governor who improves South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “Not only for today, but also for the next generation.”

She’s setting her sights on improved broadband access across the entire state, something she says will expand opportunity statewide. Another priority: improving pheasant habitats.

“Consider me our Sportsman-in-Chief for South Dakota pheasant hunting,” said Governor Noem.

Noem wants to see more being done in our schools. She wants students to gain more work experience and be required to pass a citizenship test to graduate.

“If our next generation is to be successful, they must know the story of our past generations,” said Governor Noem.

Noem says she’s pulling her experience, and contacts, from Washington D.C. to help protect farmers in the heartland.

“To continue pushing for a level playing field when it comes to trade. Farmers want trade, not aid,” said Governor Noem. “Producers don’t want federal bailouts. We crave expanded market opportunities and I believe we’ll get there with this administration.”

She also wants to see more affordable housing, a stronger skilled workforce, and a focus on fighting the meth epidemic. Above all, she wants a government founded in transparency.

“As we build up, every other item must align with transparency. Many Americans and many South Dakotans are losing their trust in government,” said Governor Noem.

As she wrapped up her address, she says she wants this to be the start of the conversation. Asking for an invite to local community meetings and civic groups to continue these discussions.