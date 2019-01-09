Iowa Man Charged After Shooting at Deer, But Hitting Woman

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa man faces felony charges after officials say he drunkenly fired a rifle from the front deck of a camper hoping to bag a deer but instead shot a woman in her home.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the shooting happened Friday in Wapello County.

The local sheriff’s office says a 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head.

When she saw she was heavily bleeding, she drove herself to a hospital. Doctors later removed a bullet from the back of her head.

Deputies believe 34-year-old Lee Joseph Ryals was the shooter. He’s charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on Ryals’ behalf.