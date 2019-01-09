Johnson to Defer Pay During Shutdown; Not Rounds, Thune

Associated Press,
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson says he’s deferring his pay while the federal government shutdown is in effect.

Johnson was the only member of South Dakota’s delegation to say he won’t take pay during the shutdown. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, both Republicans, both said they would continue taking their salaries.

In Minnesota, several members of Congress said they would donate their pay to charitable causes during the shutdown.

