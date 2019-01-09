Miller and Selland Power SDSU Past Denver

Miller and Selland Power SDSU Past Denver

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had three players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 76-59 win over Denver Wednesday night in Summit League action in front of 1,828 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, now 11-6 and 3-1, were led by Macy Miller and Myah Selland as each scored 18 points. Selland added 11 rebounds, eight offensive, to record her second career double-double. Madison Guebert added 12 points, a career-high seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. The Jackrabbits recorded a 52-30 rebounding edge.

Denver, 10-8 and 3-2, was led by Madison Nelson’s 14 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Smith added 11 points. The Jackrabbits limited Lauren Loven, who leads the NCAA in 3-point field goals, to only six points on two 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbits used a 7-0 run, fueled by five points from Miller, to open the game. However, Denver answered with a 10-0 run. The teams were tied 15-15 after the first quarter.

South Dakota State opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run as five players scored. The Jackrabbits, who had nine players score in the first 20 minutes, led 36-29 at halftime.

For the third-straight quarter, the Jackrabbits started strong, this time using an 18-2 run to take a 54-31 lead when Selland scored with 4:57 left in the quarter. Selland scored six points in the run while Miller and Guebert each added five.

Selland and Miller each scored five points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

Notes

With 18 points tonight, Miller is now 258 points away from becoming The Summit League’s all-time scoring leader. Miller now has 2,020 career points and ranks sixth.

Guebert took five 3-point field goal attempts tonight, breaking The Summit League’s career 3-point field goal attempts record. She now has 773.

Miller took over ninth on Summit League’s career free throws made list. She has 417.

With 18 points against Denver, Selland now needs 37 points to reach 500 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. against Oral Roberts in the 27th-annual Lamb Bonanza.