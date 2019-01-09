Sioux Falls Man Who Assaulted Mother on New Year’s Day Dies in Jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a Sioux Falls man facing charges for assaulting his mother on New Year’s Day died in jail Wednesday morning.

Warden Jeff Gromer says jail staff noticed 40-year-old inmate Jesse Scott Odle was unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Jail staff started life saving efforts and contacted medical staff. Warden Gromer says life saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Warden Gromer says it doesn’t appear the death was a result of a homicide or suicide. He says Odle was being monitored by camera, and that staff noticed a change in his posture.

Warden Gromer says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.