Skyforce Rookie Appreciates His Teammates

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce have certainly been fortunate to get such great efforts from their 2-way contract players with the Miami Heat. One is rookie Duncan Robinson of Michigan who had his coach raving about his outside shooting before the season even started. He’s done nothing to disappoint Nevada Smith averaging 20 points per contest and having numerous big games from behind the 3-point line. Despite a promising future in the NBA, Robinson is very appreciative of the chance to get so many minutes in Sioux Falls and the chance to learn from so many veteran teammates.