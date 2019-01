Could a Coach Help You Better Manage Your ADHD?

Alex Hey knows the challenges of living with ADHD, he was diagnosed at the age of 20. What he’s learned since, he’s hoping to share with others as a certified ADHD and life coach. Hey is in the process of formally being certified but in the meantime, has launched Reset ADHD, where hope hopes to help others learn the life skills they need to be successful and healthy for life.