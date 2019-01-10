FBI Agents Say Shutdown Affecting Operations

WASHINGTON (AP) – The association that represents thousands of FBI agents says the partial federal government shutdown is affecting the bureau’s operations.

The FBI Agents Association sent a petition Thursday to the White House and congressional leaders encouraging them to fund the FBI immediately.

The association’s president, Tom O’Connor, told reporters in a conference call that Friday will be the first day that FBI personnel will not receive a paycheck.

He said the problems caused by the shutdown could make it harder to recruit and retain agents, cause delays at the FBI lab and in getting or renewing security clearances.

O’Connor said the FBI’s petition is not about politics, but that financial security for agents is important for national security.