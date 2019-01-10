Flatten, Jenkins Lead Jackrabbits Past Pioneers

BROOKINGS, SD….South Dakota State men’s basketball picked up a 78-66 victory over Denver Thursday night at Frost Arena, improving to 13-6 on the season and 3-1 in Summit League play.

The Jackrabbits shot 53.3 percent from the field and buried 11-of-25 (44 percent) from deep to go with a 19-of-23 effort at the charity stripe.

David Jenkins led all scorers with 21 points and Skyler Flatten had 20. Both Jackrabbits buried five 3-pointers, as Flatten added four assists and Jenkins was 6-of-8 on free throws.

Tevin King had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for SDSU while Mike Daum added 10 points and eight boards.

Joe Rosga led Denver with 16 points and four 3-pointers.

“I’m really proud of our guys and how we came out in the first half, especially on the offensive end,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We did a good job sharing and moving the basketball and playing for each other, and I thought that gave us great energy. Credit to our players for their unselfishness and their work ethic.”

Down 6-2, State broke out on a 16-2 run to take command early, but leading 21-10 near the 14-minute mark saw Denver respond with eight straight of its own to force a Jackrabbit timeout at 12:16.

SDSU stopped the rally out of the break, and though Denver made it a two-point (23-21) game moments later, Jenkins’ third trey of the evening sparked the Jacks on another burst of eight unanswered as the home team pushed its lead into double figures (31-21) just past the under-eight break.

SDSU went cold from the field for over four minutes late in the half, but used free throws during the dry spell to maintain control. Flatten jump-started the offense once more with his fourth 3-pointer of the game at 2:50, and on the next possession found Daum in transition for a two-handed slam to bring Frost Arena to its feet.

The Jackrabbits led at the break 47-36 thanks in part to 10 3-pointers in the opening half.

Denver chipped away at the lead to start the second, crawling back within seven (50-43) in the first five minutes before SDSU went on a 12-4 run to pull away once again.

Ahead 62-47 at that point, the Jacks sustained the double-digit advantage until the final two minutes, when back-to-back 3s from Denver’s Rosga made it 68-60. That was as close as the Pioneers came, however, as King and Jenkins each had four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 15-6 all-time against Denver. The Jackrabbits have won five straight in the series.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 28th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,659 career points. He is now tied for 26th on the list alongside David Robinson (Navy) with 2,669 career points.

South Dakota State has hit 10 or more 3-pointers in nine games this season and 42 times under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Tevin King has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.

Skyler Flatten scored 20 (or more) for the sixth time this season.

David Jenkins has 921 career points through 53 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

At least four Jackrabbits have scored in double figures in six consecutive games.

Attendance was 2,505.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up a two-game homestand Saturday in the 2019 Lamb Bonanza. The Jackrabbits face off with Oral Roberts at 4:15 p.m. following the women’s game.