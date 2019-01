Jackrabbit Men Know They Must be Ready for Denver

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men host Denver Thursday night at Frost Arena trying to improve to 3-1 in Summit League play after Sunday’s 79-61 win over USD in Vermillion. But despite the Pioneers record (5-13, 0-4) TJ Otzelberger knows they could be dangerous after being picked to be near the top of the conference standings in pre-season polls.