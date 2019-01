Lennox Takes 2 at Vermillion

VERMILLION, SD… The top-ranked Lennox Orioles edged #4 Vermillion in a great girls basketball game Thursday night 63-55 in Vermillion. Madysen Vlastuin led the Orioles with 19 points and Rianna Fillipi had 14. Lexi Plitzuweit led the Tanagers with 24 points. In the boys game, Lennox pulled away early and beat Vermillion 68-47 as Josh Arlt led the way with 23 points. Quincy Ihnen added 14 for the Orioles.