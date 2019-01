O’Gorman Defends Home Court Against Washington

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights defended home court Thursday night in a basketball doubleheader. Emma Ronsiek poured in 18 as the top-ranked girls beat #5 Washington 53-24. And Akoi Akoi also scored 18 as the boys beats the Warriors 60-43.