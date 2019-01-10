Rosebud Sioux Tribe President to Give State of the Tribes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is set to give an address to South Dakota lawmakers at the Capitol.

President Rodney Bordeaux on Thursday will give the fourth State of the Tribes message.

The tribe’s headquarters is in Rosebud, and more than 21,000 enrolled members live on the Rosebud Reservation in southern South Dakota.

Last legislative session, Chairman Boyd Gourneau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe gave the address.