South Dakota Senators Vote in Support of Border Barrier

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State senators in South Dakota have passed a resolution urging construction of a steel barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican-dominated chamber voted 28-5 Thursday for the measure as the federal government shutdown drags on.

Republican state Sen. Stace Nelson, the main sponsor of the measure, says South Dakota has a chance to be part of the national discussion over President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Democratic Sen. Craig Kennedy, an opponent, called the measure “pure politics.”

Trump and congressional Democrats have been at an impasse over funding for the proposed wall, which has led to the partial government shutdown now in its 20th day.

In Montana, a lawmaker wants to spend $8 million in state money to help build the wall.