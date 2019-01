Stampede on hot streak starting in December

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The young Stampede team is back on home ice Friday night where they have excelled since the opening face-off. The Herd had a terrific month of December with just 1 loss and it’s carried over to January. Unfortunately with their great play, they still haven’t made up distance in the division standings. But Scott Owens really likes where his team is at for the second half of the season.