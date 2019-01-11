Avera Health Acquiring More Health Facilities in Minnesota

Associated Press,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota-based Avera Health is acquiring more health facilities in the Minnesota community of Marshall. Carris Health Marshall has signed a letter of intent to integrate with Avera’s Marshall-based operations. Avera Marshall will take over operations of Carris’ clinic and surgery center. About 150 workers will become Avera employees. The Sioux Falls-based health care provider says Carris patients will be able to see their same providers.

