Fly Boy Donuts Gear Up For Glazed Donut Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a fan of glazed donuts, you’ll be excited about the next two days.

Saturday, January 12th, is National Donut Day. Flyboy Donuts is a local donut shop that’s been around since 2014. Even though the official day isn’t until tomorrow, they’re celebrating a day early.

Since opening, the shop’s popularity has flourished around the Sioux Empire. A traditional glazed donut is their original donut, but they do offer creative, specialized donuts.

KDLT News Today went to their location on East 10th Street to find out more on how they’re preparing for the national day, how they got their name, and their day to day operations.

For more information, click here.