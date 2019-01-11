Former Sioux Center Teacher Sentenced to 60 Years for Sexual Abuse

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. – A former Sioux Center, Iowa teacher has been sentenced to 60 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.

A judge Friday ordered 37-year-old Curtis Van Dam to serve at least 32 and a half years. Van Dam pleaded guilty in November to six counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

He was sentenced in September to 15 years in prison after pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in cases involving other victims.