HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Sweeps Upper Iowa in Doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ignited by a strong start, including holding Upper Iowa to just one point in the opening quarter, the Augustana women’s basketball team ran past Upper Iowa 79-45. In the win, the Vikings improve to 15-3 (7-2 NSIC) while the Peacocks drop to 3-14 (0-9 NSIC).

Making her first collegiate start Vishe’ Rabb poured in a showout performance, dropping a career-high 19 points while dishing out five assists, grabbing four steals, and three boards.

Abby Hora was pleased with their effort in the team win tonight. “I think we just needed a week of practice to learn our new roles after losing Shelby Selland last weekend, said Hora. “Obviously losing Shelby is hard, but we had girls step up tonight and we had a much better flow because we were confident in each other.”

With full-court defense and the offense on point, Augustana started the game on a 19-0. In the first 10 minutes, the Vikings went 8-19 from the field and 3-9 from beyond the arc.

Hana Metoxen’s three ball started the scoring in the second quarter and the went on to score 22 second quarter points. Their 22 points was the most either team scored in a quarter tonight.

When the teams jogged to the locker room at the intermission the Vikings led 41-14. The Vikings 27 point lead was their largest lead of the night.

Shooting 38.5% (15-39) in the first half, the Vikings had already notched seven in the scoring column with Rabb leading the way with 13 first half points.

The second half started with a pull up jumped from Rabb, which tabbed her 15th point so far. The jumper was assisted by Lynsey Prosser, her third of the night. The Vikings 17 third quarter points was rounded out by Izzy Van Veldhuizen knocking down two free throws.

With a 62-31 lead going into the final quarterm the Vikings bench found success. Leading the bench scoring was Mckenzie Zilverberg with a career-high 11 points. Her previous high was nine just a month ago vs. Bemidji State. Tonight, the junior also tied a career-high grabbing four rebounds in the win.

Friday proved to be a night of career-bests. Danni Honner also dropped nine points to set herself a new career-high. Her previous was seven just before the holiday break vs. Peru State.

Overall, Vikings shot 30-72 (41%) from the field and 9-32 (28%) from beyond the arc. Augustana out rebounds the Peacocks by 15 boards, Camryn Hay grabbed a team high 10 in the win.

The Vikings now return to the hardwood at the Sioux Falls arena Saturday Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m. against Winona State.

