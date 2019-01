Oriole Girls Flying High Midway Through Season

LENNOX, S.D. — The Lennox girls basketball team is making noise midway through this season.

The Orioles are number one in the Class ‘A’ poll for the week of Jan. 7. They have a 9-1 record and almost all of their games were decided by double digits.

SDSU commit Madysen Vlastuin leads the veteran team that includes 4 seniors and 5 juniors. Head Coach Adam Quail says this team has exceeded expectations so far.