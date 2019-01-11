SOUND: Goedert Says There’s No Quit in Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Nick Foles will be back under center for Philadelphia when the Eagles take on New Orleans for Sunday’s NFC Divisional matchup right here on KDLT.

That’s just fine with former SDSU standout Dallas Goedert who snagged his first playoff touchdown in the Eagles win over the Bears last weekend. Goedert says this team has felt the highest highs and lowest lows this season and there’s no quit in them.

