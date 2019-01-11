SOUND: Vikings Drop Interim from Stefanski’s Title

Eagan, Minn. (January 9, 2019) – The Minnesota Vikings have named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.

“Kevin is a smart young coach with a bright future,” said Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. “I’m happy to have him take over the offensive coordinator job. His work ethic and teaching ability have been obvious to me behind the scenes since I came here five years ago. He’s well respected by coaches and players both and I know he’s up to the task.”

Stefanski, the longest-tenured coach on the Vikings staff, completed his 13th season with the club in 2018 and has coached quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs in his dozen-plus seasons with the team. Stefanski served as the quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018 before being elevated to interim offensive coordinator for the final three games of the 2018 season.

In Stefanski’s first season working with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the veteran had a career year setting season bests in completion percentage (70.1 percent) and passing touchdowns (30) and threw the fewest interceptions (10) since becoming a full-time starter in 2015. Cousins reached benchmarks under the tutelage of Stefanski that no other quarterback in NFL history had, becoming the first ever to throw for at least 4,000 yards, at least 30 passing touchdowns, 10 or fewer interceptions and complete at least 70.0 percent of his passes in a season.

In Week 15 vs. the Dolphins, Stefanski’s first game as interim offensive coordinator, he guided the Vikings offense to a season-high 41 points and 418 yards of offense in a win over Miami. In his second game calling plays, a 27-9 road win at Detroit, Stefanski led the offense to 340 yards of offense and 27 points, giving the Vikings consecutive games of at least 27 points and at least 100 rushing yards for only the second time in a single season since Mike Zimmer was hired as head coach in 2014.

From 2009-13, Stefanski served as the Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach prior to coaching tight ends (2014-15) and running backs (2016) in Minnesota.

Stefanski started his Vikings career working directly with then-Head Coach Brad Childress on administrative duties and special projects from 2006-08. Stefanski became acquainted with Childress during Philadelphia Eagles training camp in 2005 while working with the team’s operations department.

Stefanski spent the 2005 season at his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, as assistant director of football operations. He coordinated all aspects of the Quaker football team’s day-to-day operations of the football team.

A team captain as a senior in 2004, Stefanski was part of one of the most successful stretches in the history of the Quakers football program. The team won Ivy League titles in 2000, 2002 and 2003, and the squad went undefeated in league play during 2002 and 2003.

Twice honored as an Honorable Mention All-Ivy choice in 2002 and 2004, he was named Penn’s Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2000. During Stefanski’s tenure, the squad posted a 42-7 overall record and a 32-3 mark in Ivy League play. When Stefanski was a senior, the Quakers went 10-0 to become the 1st undefeated Penn team in a decade.

Stefanski holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pennsylvania and attended St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. The Stefanski family has made a name in athletics as Kevin’s father, Ed, was a standout in basketball at Penn and works in the Detroit Pistons front office. He has previously held executive positions with the NBA’s New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Stefanski and wife, Michelle, reside in Edina with their children, Will, Gabe and Juliet.