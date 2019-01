2018 Christmas at the Western Mall Raises Over $20,000 for Make-A-Wish SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a wrap for the 2018 display of “Christmas at the Western Mall.”

This year’s show brought in $20,695.62 through freewill donations.

All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota to help grant wishes for sick children.

This year’s totals brings the grand total raised to $268,092.72 since the show started in 2006.

More info: http://www.westernmallchristmas.com/