Cop on a Rooftop, Raising Money For Special Olympics

Miranda Paige,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s something you don’t see everyday. Law enforcement in Sioux Falls spent their day hanging out on the rooftops of some Hyvee stores. No they were not out scouting bad guys, instead they were looking for donations from shoppers. It’s the 2nd annual “Cop On A Rooftop” held by South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run. All the money collected will support Special Olympics South Dakota. 12 law enforcement officers took turns sitting on the roof to grab people’s attention. A fun way to help raise money for the 25 hundred Special Olympic athletes statewide.

“More of a light hearted one. It’s fun to see a cop on the roof talking to you through a microphone. It helps spread the awareness of Special Olympics and what we do and where the money is going to,” said Amy Crawford, Assistant Torch Run Liaison.

The goal this year is to raise 10-thousand dollars. They are also taking donations online until midnight at sosd.org.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , , , ,

