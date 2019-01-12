HIGHLIGHTS: Daum 37 Pts, Selland’s 19 Pts Push Jacks Past Oral Roberts

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum led the way with 37 points to help the Jackrabbit men’s basketball program roll past Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon, 84-65.

Playing in front of 3,680 fans at Frost Arena for the 27th annual Lamb Bonanza, SDSU improved to 14-6 and 3-1 in the Summit League with the victory.

Daum paced all scorers with a 13-of-24 effort from the field, hitting 8-of-9 at the charity stripe to go with eight rebounds.

David Jenkins and Skyler Flatten each finished with 15 points, as Jenkins buried five 3-pointers and matched his career-high with eight boards. Flatten hit three from deep and dished two assists.

Alex Arians dished a career-high nine assists in the game and Tevin King added seven assists and eight steals.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Oral Roberts.

“It was a good effort by our guys,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I thought we came out with great energy and enthusiasm in front of an awesome crowd. Probably the best crowd we’ve had all year and I loved the energy in the gym. I think our guys rose to the occasion with the atmosphere and the environment.

“As a coach you’re always gonna try to find things you need to get better at, and I’d love our execution and ball movement late in the game to be as strong as it was early, but that wasn’t the case. But it was a great team win and great to see Mike Daum have a big night.”

South Dakota State continued its recent trend of starting fast, rolling out to an 27-7 lead on the Golden Eagles just past under-12 media break. The Jackrabbits hit five 3-pointers in that opening burst and ended the opening rally with 11 unanswered.

The Jackrabbits led by as many as 21 (30-9) in the first half as ORU started 2-of-15 from the field. The Golden Eagles hit nine of their next 12 attempts to crawl back within 12, but that was as close as they came as SDSU built its lead back to 17 (51-34) at the half.

SDSU and ORU traded buckets early in the second, but a Daum 3-pointer at 14:23 sparked the Jackrabbits on another stretch of eight unanswered to push State’s lead back over 20.

Ahead 74-49 with 7:40 to play, the Jackrabbits saw the Golden Eagles answer with a 16-6 spurt of their own, but the commanding lead held up as the Jackrabbits closed out the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 13-9 all-time against Oral Roberts. The Jackrabbits have won four straight in the series.

Mike Daum entered today’s game tied for 26th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,669 career points. He is now tied for 22nd and the scoring lead among active players with 2,706 career points.

South Dakota State has hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 10 games this season and 43 times under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

David Jenkins has 936 career points through 54 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

The Jackrabbits reached the 20-assist mark as a team for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017 against Presentation.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Grand Forks, North Dakota next Wednesday for its lone game of the week. The Jackrabbits and North Dakota Fighting Hawks will tip at 7 p.m.

Scoring balance has been a key this season for the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits had three players score 10-or-more points for the 16th time this season as they recorded a 68-55 win over Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon in Summit League action. A season-high 2,829 fans were in Frost Arena for the contest, played as part of the 27th-annual Lamb Bonanza.

Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits, now 12-6 overall and 4-1 in The Summit League, with 19 points. Madison Guebert added 14 points while Tagyn Larson recorded 11 points and eight rebounds.

Oral Roberts, 10-8 and 3-2, was led by Lakota Beatty and Rylie Torrey, who scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The teams traded baskets for most of the first quarter but Macy Miller’s jumper with six seconds left gave the Jackrabbits a 19-17 lead. Selland scored eight of her points in the quarter.

Defense lifted the Jacks in the second quarter as they held Oral Roberts to nine points and took a 34-26 lead at halftime. State forced five turnovers in the quarter and only allowed three field goals.

Selland gave South Dakota State a 44-33 lead with a 3-point field goal at 6:21. She closed the third quarter with two free throws for a 53-40 lead.

With 6:43 to play in the fourth quarter, Macy Miller made two free throws for a 61-44 lead, the Jacks’ largest of the game.

Notes

Guebert sank a trio of 3-pointers to give her 321 career treys.

With 14 points today, Guebert is now 31 points short of seventh in career scoring. She now has 1,591 career points.

Miller scored her 2,024 th career point and now needs 254 points to become The Summit League’s all-time leading scorer.

career point and now needs 254 points to become The Summit League’s all-time leading scorer. Tylee Irwin grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.

For the seventh time this season, the Jackrabbits have held an opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter. Oral Roberts scored just nine points the second quarter.

The Jacks have now held nine opponents to 65-or-fewer points, including seven to less than 61.

SDSU grabbed 50 rebounds. It was the second consecutive and fourth time this season with 50-plus rebounds.

The Jackrabbits had a 23-0 advantage in second-chance points and collected 21 offensive boards.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the road when it travels to Grand Forks, North Dakota, to play the University of North Dakota Friday at 7 p.m.

