HIGHLIGHTS: Terry and Cooke Combine for 62 Pts in Win Over OKC

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Charles Cooke III and Emanuel Terry scored 31 points apiece to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce (18-10) to a 119-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue (20-7) on Sunday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Skyforce finally managed to create some separation late in the fourth quarter behind big plays from Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (19 points) and Rodney Purvis (12 points) who each scored nine points in the final frame to close out the victory.

Cooke III (31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) dropped a season-high in points while pacing the Sioux Falls offensive attack for much of the contest, while Terry (31 points and eight rebounds) demolished his previous career-high of 18 points, scoring 16 points in the first half alone. After scoring in double-figures just five times through his first 20 games of the season, Terry is now averaging 20.8 points per game through his first four games with the Force.

Oklahoma City saw seven of eight available players score in double-figures on the night, led by KJ McDaniels (21 points and eight rebounds) and Abdul Gaddy (17 points and 16 assists). Bryce Alford followed with 16 points and Kevin Hervey (14 points and 10 rebounds) and Richard Solomon (14 points and seven rebounds) scored 14 apiece to round out the bulk of the scoring for the Blue.

Sioux Falls is now in the midst of a four-game home-stand and will look to continue its success at the Sanford Pentagon with matchups against the Iowa Wolves (9-17), Windy City Bulls (14-13) and Santa Cruz Warriors (19-6) beginning with a visit from the Wolves on Wednesday, January 16.

Oklahoma City now returns home for a four-game home-stand of its own starting with a battle against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-10) on Tuesday, January 15.