HIGHLIGHTS: USD’s Late Rally Surges Yotes Past Fort Wayne

VERMILLION, S.D. – A 16-4 run to close the game carried the South Dakota men’s basketball team to an 87-73 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Sophomore Stanley Umude hit a jump shot to give USD a 73-69 advantage with 4:49 to play to spark the run that handed the Mastodons their first loss in Summit League action. South Dakota improves to 8-9 on the season and evens its Summit record at 2-2. Purdue Fort Wayne, who entered as the league’s only unbeaten team, falls to 12-8, 4-1.

Umude led the way with a game-high 26 points as junior Tyler Peterson totaled a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. In all, five Coyotes scored in double figures as junior Triston Simpson tallied 19 points while freshman Matt Johns and junior Brandon Armstrong each added 10 points.

Umude’s jumper sparked the final USD run with 4:49 remaining in the game. Kason Harrell answered Umude’s jumper on the ensuing ‘Dons possession with a layup. However, Johns made a strong move to the basket to push the lead back to four points and the Coyote defense did not allow another Purdue Fort Wayne field goal for the remainder of the game. Simpson went 8-of-8 from the free throw line to help seal the game in the closing minutes.

The defensive effort was one of two long runs for the Coyotes in the second half as USD went on a 14-3 run over a 5:39 time span earlier in the half to turn a 63-58 deficit into a 71-66 lead. That run began with a pair of Peterson free throws and concluded on an Umude layup.

The Coyotes built a lead of seven points early in the game when Armstrong hit a 3-point basket with 12:52 remaining in the half. The Mastodons flipped the script as Matt Weir began and ended a 17-0 run with a 3-point basket giving Purdue Fort Wayne a 10-point advantage with 4:56 remaining in the half. The 10-point lead was the largest the ‘Dons managed before entering halftime leading 42-37.

Umude tallied 26 points for the second-straight game and added seven rebounds and four assists. Johns’ 10 points are a season-best as he went 4-of-4 from the field.

The Coyotes hit 31-of-57 shot attempts for 54.4 percent and scored 48 points in the paint. The Coyotes also forced 17 turnovers, turning those into 17 points.

Matt Weir led Purdue Fort Wayne with 20 points. The Mastodons entered Sunday’s game as the nation’s leader in 3-point field goals made and hit 9-of 28 against USD. Weir tallied five of those makes. John Konchar, Purdue Fort Wayne’s leading scorer and rebounder, was held below both averages with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and six rebounds.

South Dakota begins a three-game road trip at Oral Roberts on Thursday. Tip-off in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is slated for 7 p.m. Following games at Omaha and North Dakota, the Coyotes return to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday, Jan. 26, hosting Western Illinois at 3:30 p.m.