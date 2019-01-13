Original Pancake House Offers Free Breakfast to Federal Employees During Shutdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls business is doing its part to help federal workers who are currently without a paycheck due to the government shutdown.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls says they will be offering free eggs, pancakes and hash browns to all federal employees.

People only need to show their government ID to receive the free meal.

The post ends by thanking workers for all they do.

The government shutdown is currently in its third week, and the longest in U.S. history.

Friday was the first day many federal workers missed their first paycheck.