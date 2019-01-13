Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes in Field South of Salem

SALEM, S.D. – One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed in a field near Highway 81 on Sunday afternoon.

The plane went down around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the the pilot reported health issues to air traffic controllers. Controllers can be heard in radio transmission telling the pilot to “put the plane down” on a county road, but they were not able to make contact with him.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

It is not known at this time if anyone else was on board.