Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sees Spike In Pets After the Holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Between January and March the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says they see a spike in people surrendering pets into their care. Staff says this increase happens because of the holidays. People give pets as gifts and sometimes it doesn’t work out. Folks usually keep the pet for a couple months and then realize it’s not a good fit and surrenders it. Staff says the best way to ensure someone find the right pet is to pick one out themselves and always advises against giving pets as gifts.

“There’s so many different pieces that can go towards that. The animals personality, the people’s personality, finances will there be lots of traveling, so there’s lots of moving pieces to go towards that,” said Allison Wyant with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

For anyone who would like to give a pet as a gift, the humane society has adoption certificates on their website that you can give instead. That way the recipient can still get a pet and pick it out themselves.