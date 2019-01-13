SOUND: Daum Gets Back into Rhythm Dropping 37 Pts

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum led the way with 37 points to help the Jackrabbit men’s basketball program roll past Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon, 84-65.

Playing in front of 3,680 fans at Frost Arena for the 27th annual Lamb Bonanza, SDSU improved to 14-6 and 3-1 in the Summit League with the victory.

Daum paced all scorers with a 13-of-24 effort from the field, hitting 8-of-9 at the charity stripe to go with eight rebounds.

David Jenkins and Skyler Flatten each finished with 15 points, as Jenkins buried five 3-pointers and matched his career-high with eight boards. Flatten hit three from deep and dished two assists.

Alex Arians dished a career-high nine assists in the game and Tevin King added seven assists and eight steals.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Oral Roberts.

“It was a good effort by our guys,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I thought we came out with great energy and enthusiasm in front of an awesome crowd. Probably the best crowd we’ve had all year and I loved the energy in the gym. I think our guys rose to the occasion with the atmosphere and the environment.

“As a coach you’re always gonna try to find things you need to get better at, and I’d love our execution and ball movement late in the game to be as strong as it was early, but that wasn’t the case. But it was a great team win and great to see Mike Daum have a big night.”

South Dakota State continued its recent trend of starting fast, rolling out to an 27-7 lead on the Golden Eagles just past under-12 media break. The Jackrabbits hit five 3-pointers in that opening burst and ended the opening rally with 11 unanswered.

The Jackrabbits led by as many as 21 (30-9) in the first half as ORU started 2-of-15 from the field. The Golden Eagles hit nine of their next 12 attempts to crawl back within 12, but that was as close as they came as SDSU built its lead back to 17 (51-34) at the half.

SDSU and ORU traded buckets early in the second, but a Daum 3-pointer at 14:23 sparked the Jackrabbits on another stretch of eight unanswered to push State’s lead back over 20.

Ahead 74-49 with 7:40 to play, the Jackrabbits saw the Golden Eagles answer with a 16-6 spurt of their own, but the commanding lead held up as the Jackrabbits closed out the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 13-9 all-time against Oral Roberts. The Jackrabbits have won four straight in the series.

Mike Daum entered today’s game tied for 26th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,669 career points. He is now tied for 22nd and the scoring lead among active players with 2,706 career points.

South Dakota State has hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 10 games this season and 43 times under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

David Jenkins has 936 career points through 54 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

The Jackrabbits reached the 20-assist mark as a team for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017 against Presentation.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Grand Forks, North Dakota next Wednesday for its lone game of the week. The Jackrabbits and North Dakota Fighting Hawks will tip at 7 p.m.

-GoJacks.com-