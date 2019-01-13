The 3rd Annual “Battle Of The Badges”

YANKTON, SD– Bragging rights are up for grabs among first responders in Yankton. It’s the 3rd Annual “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game. The battle brings the police and fire departments together for some friendly competition.

“We work with these guys from time to time on some serious calls. It’s always nice to be able to interact with them just in a friendly, family setting,” says Yankton Police Officer Jeremy McNinch.

Admission to the Sunday afternoon game was 5 dollars. All proceeds will go to the Yankton Area Special Olympics and Avera Cancer Institute.

“The Special Olympics here in Yankton as well as the Avera Cancer Center are two great causes. We’ll keep doing this every year as long as we can,” says Yankton Fireman Mike Villanueva.

200 people showed up to support their respected teams and the 2 organizations. Organizers say this is all about giving back and getting to know their local law enforcement.

McNinch explains, “This also gives the community a chance to come out to meet some of the faces behind the badges. This way, they’re able to recognize us if they’re in a time of need or just out and about on the streets.”

Win or lose, everyone is playing for the same team. The fire department defeated the police 34-28 In its’ first year, the battle raised over 12-hundred dollars and doubled that amount last year. They’re hoping to raise even more this year.