The Mitten Tree

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Although the Christmas season is over, the spirit of giving continues on. This is especially true for one Sioux Falls church.

Holy Cross Church hung a “Mitten Tree” for the first time this year. It works through a partnership with “Church on the Street.” Until the end of the month, people can bring donated items and place them under the tree or hang them. Items in need include winter hats, gloves, scarfs, and any other cold weather gear.

Organizers say there are many people in our area that can’t afford warm clothes, so every little bit helps.

“We have many needs in our community that can be met. If everybody does just a little, all those ‘littles’ can mean a lot and those needs can be fulfilled,” says Mission and Outreach Organization Marilyn Kulm.

Holy Cross will also give the donated items to any Hayward Elementary student who is in need of winter weather gear.