Accountant

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.

• Documents financial transactions by entering account information.

• Recommends financial actions by analyzing accounting options.

• Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

• Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.

• Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

• Guides accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions.

• Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.

• Maintains financial security by following internal controls.

• Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements.

• Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.

• Complies with federal, state, and local financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions.

• Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.

• Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.

• Accomplishes the result by performing the duty.

• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Benefits:

• Competitive Pay

• Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

• Vacation

• 401(K)

Job Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

Accounting, Corporate Finance, Reporting Skills, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Oriented, Reporting Research Results, Confidentiality, Time Management, Data Entry Management, BSC in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree.

**Must have 3-5 years’ experience with QuickBooks.

Contact Information:

Call Ashley at 605.767.3500 or email: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/