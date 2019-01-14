Accountant
Nielson Construction
Job Location:
Harrisburg, SD
Job Description:
Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
• Documents financial transactions by entering account information.
• Recommends financial actions by analyzing accounting options.
• Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
• Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
• Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
• Guides accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions.
• Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.
• Maintains financial security by following internal controls.
• Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements.
• Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.
• Complies with federal, state, and local financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions.
• Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
• Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.
• Accomplishes the result by performing the duty.
• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Benefits:
• Competitive Pay
• Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
• Vacation
• 401(K)
Job Requirements:
Skills and Qualifications:
Accounting, Corporate Finance, Reporting Skills, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Oriented, Reporting Research Results, Confidentiality, Time Management, Data Entry Management, BSC in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree.
**Must have 3-5 years’ experience with QuickBooks.
Contact Information:
Call Ashley at 605.767.3500 or email: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net
Link to Job Posting on Company Website: