Boom Truck Operator / Equipment Delivery

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

We are Looking for the BEST OF THE BEST to fill our team.

This person will be responsible for safely driving and operating a concrete boom truck as well as loading and unloading concrete foundation forms. This person will need to follow directions from the supervisor as to daily tasks and expectations for each specific job site/project. This will also include servicing/maintenance of equipment. The selected candidate will be required to work in a team environment alongside the concrete foundation team.

Operations Expectations: This employee will be able to operate commercial vehicles to include trucks and trailers. Other heavy equipment experience is preferred.

Benefits:

Top pay for experience and the BEST candidates of $18 to $20 depending on Experience!

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday/ Vacation Pay

• Year-Round work

• No Overnight travel, you will be home every night

Job Requirements:

• Must have valid Class A CDL/valid driver’s license

• 3-5 years’ experience running equipment

• Strong understanding of heavy equipment and minor maintenance

• Great communication skills

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable, with minimal time off

• Able to work overtime

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

Contact Information:

Call Ashley at 605.767.3500 or email: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/