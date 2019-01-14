Complaint: Suspect Carefully Planned Jayme’s Kidnap

BARRON, Wis. (AP) – A man suspected in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs planned the crime methodically after he spotted the Wisconsin teenager getting onto a school bus.

That’s according to a criminal complaint filed Monday that charges 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson with kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents in October. The complaint says Patterson didn’t even know Jayme’s name until he abducted her.

The complaint says Patterson used his father’s 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun because it is commonly used and he thought it would be more difficult to trace. It says he chose the gauge to do the most damage, and wiped shells and shotguns free of fingerprints and wore gloves to load the gun.

The complaint also says Patterson shaved his face and head and showered prior to the attack. He was dressed all in black. It says he took the license plates off his car, put stolen plates on and disconnected the dome and trunk lights.