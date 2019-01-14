Estimator/Project Manager

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving is seeking an Estimator / Project Manager who will prepare estimates ranging from conceptual to detailed estimating from engineered plans for Prime jobs and Bid jobs. They manage the schedules for field personnel as required to successfully complete projects on schedule and within budget. This includes maintaining the highest quality, while administering good construction safety practices with all activities.

Core Responsibilities

• Your primary responsibility is to create and maintain relationships with new and existing customers as well as compile and prepare data for estimates pertaining to bids for contracts from project specifications and plans.

• Make job site visits for inspections and coordination with subcontractor, prime contractor and end users.

• Maintain a safe work site

• Review bids for conformity to contractual agreements and determine acceptable subcontractors

• Follow projects from inception to completion to oversee quality, accuracy and cost effectiveness

• Assist in writing and negotiating subcontracts

• Responsible for project set-up and maintain constant workflow throughout the project

• Prepare, finalize and transmit pre-construction documents

• Must be knowledgeable of legal requirements

• Maintain a courteous and professional manner with co-workers, customers, and the public.

• Ability to be flexible with last minute schedule changes, location changes, and shift changes

• Initiative to perform/assist with other positions for job completion

• Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record, a Class A CDL or the ability to obtain one.

• Good communication skills

• The selected candidate must take pride in a job well done, be able to manage administrative duties in a timely manner and be able to work independently.

Core Competencies:

Organization: Utilizes strong organizational skills.

Communication: Displays strong communication skills and employs effective listening skills.

Problem Solving: Analyzes problems and makes sound decisions in a timely manner based on objectives, risks, implications and costs.

Interpersonal Skills: Tactful and mature demeanor with well-developed interpersonal skills including the ability to work well with diverse personalities.

Personal Profile

• A self-starting highly motivated and goal oriented individual.

• Excellent attention to detail with emphasis placed on quality.

• Very organized with a systematic approach tasks to achieve accuracy and efficiency.

• Well-developed interpersonal skills, including the ability to manage diverse personalities.

• Quick, sharp, confident, assertive, ethical and ambitious.

• Analytical with the ability to examine issues from multiple viewpoints.

• Friendly and out-going in social contacts.

• Knowledge of architectural plans, grading, excel, word, outlook, Microsoft Project helpful but not required.

• Works easily with others.

This is a full-time, year-round position with opportunity to grow within the company and the opportunity to learn many aspects of the construction industry. The pay depends on experience and has the potential to be a salary position.

Benefits Include:

Health Insurance

Dental

Vision

401K

AFLAC

Vacation and Holiday Pay



Job Requirements:

• Must have 2 years previous estimating or asphalt paving supervisory experience or equivalent Education in Construction Management.

• Must have knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Project)

• Must be organized

• Have great communication skills

• QuickBooks experience a plus

• Marketing Experience a plus

• Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record, a Class A CDL or the ability to obtain one.

Contact Information:

Email: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Phone: 605.767.3500

Fax: 605.767.3501

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

http://sealprospaving.com/careers/