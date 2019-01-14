Importance of Having a Savings Account

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over the weekend, the U.S. Government surpassed a new record for the longest Government Shutdown in its history. Now almost a million workers are scrambling to live without a paycheck. Financial experts say this is a prime example of why families should have an emergency savings account.

Sometimes things happen, like your car breaks down or you have an unexpected medical bill. But when emergencies happen, most Americans aren’t prepared.

“The biggest thing about a savings account is that they have that emergency fund. When something comes up, they don’t have to borrow the money for it or dip into something else,” says Jeremy Menning of First National Bank.

Recent studies show that less than 30% of adults have a savings account. Without having this safety net, quite a few people live from pay check to pay check.

Menning explains, “With the regularity of pay checks, direct deposit, and everything like this that’s happened over the last 10-20 years, people get used to knowing that the money is gonna be there.”

Just in South Dakota alone, a bi-weekly pay check can range from 7-hundred to 2-thousand dollars Bank experts say federal employees who might panicking doesn’t surprise them.

“I think that it’s a good chance for all of us (whether you’re a government worker or work for a normal business) to realize just the importance of having money set aside for the unknown,” says Menning. “You just never know what could happen.”

Besides the Federal employees, small business owners also feel the pressure of not having an emergency account if some unexpected issues happened within the business. Experts also say that saving money is a lot easier now then it was 20 years, like through automatic deposits.

“You can set up your direct deposit where if it’s even $20 every pay check going into that savings account to just automate your savings and slowly that money will go in there,” says Menning.

Experts recommend that if you’re facing some financial struggles, it’s a good idea to go through your monthly budget to find out where your money is going.