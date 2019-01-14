Out and About With Kali: Week of January 14

While January can often seem like a slow month when it comes to events and getting Midwesterners back outdoors after the holidays, Kali Trautman with The Event Company offers no shortage of fun places to visit and things to do this third week of January, 2019! Check out each of the events below. It’s a good week to bring the whole family!

Wednesday, January 16 – Ladies Night at Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery, Inwood, IA

Friday, January 18 & Saturday, January 19 – Downtown Winter Crazy Days, Downtown Sioux Falls

Friday, January 18 – Sunday, January 20 – Dance Gallery of SD Presents Sleeping Beauty, Sioux Falls

Saturday, January 19 – Blanket Fort Party for REACH Literacy, Sioux Falls

Sunday, January 20 – Flick & Float, Sioux Falls